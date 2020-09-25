IG orders operation against land-grabbers

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said the mafias illegally occupying the state land in all districts of the province do not deserve any concession, therefore, targeted operations should be started with full-fledged preparation and mutual coordination of the departments concerned.

He issued these instructions in a letter addressed to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in the province as well as the CCPO Lahore.

He said concrete steps under a comprehensive strategy during the operations should be ensured in collaboration with the civil administration and the Prosecution Department so that there is no gap left in the elimination of the land grabber mafia. He said the mafias involved in illegal occupations should be identified and operation should be carried out against them. The letter directed the officers to ensure presence of the revenue authorities during the operations. The departmental and legal action should not be delayed at all against those responsible for inadequate preparation and found backing the accused during the operation, he said. The supervisory officers should ensure strict and timely action under their supervision against the influential people who support the mafias, the IG said. Moreover, a delegation of Civil Services Academy Alumni Lahore called on the IG at the Central Police Office.