Couple held for murder

LAHORE:Defence B investigation police arrested a couple for killing their 70-year-old

female employer two days ago.

The accused, Hassan Ali and his wife Iqra, along with a relative Ashiq had strangled their employer, Shahida Sulehri, in her house two days ago and took away valuables, including gold jewellery. Meanwhile, Sherakot investigation police traced a 62-year-old woman, Zohra, and a 17-year-old girl, Saba and reunited them with their families.

accidents: At least six people died and 947 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 761 men and 186 women sustained injuries in the road accidents. As many as 583 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals.

arrested: Upon the notice of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Kasur police have arrested Akram and Sufiyan involved in the murder of five people in Chunian while raids are being conducted to arrest the rest of the criminals.

appeals: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan accepted eight appeals and rejected five tendered by the officials against their punishments. The appeals were against forfeiture of service, fine stoppage of increment. The five appeals were rejected due to late filing.

held: Lahore police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) here on Thursday. Two of the arrested POs were involved in robbery, four in fraud, two in fighting and one PO was involved in misappropriation of money.

burnt: Cloth worth hundreds of thousands of rupees was reduced to ashes as a fire broke out in a cloth godown near Saggian Water Land Park on Thursday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a house in Mustafa Town due to short circuit.