A difficult life

This refers to the letter ‘Anger and protests’ (Sep 24) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer is against street protests as they have a negative impact on a country’s economy. It is true that Pakistan is facing many economic problems. However, what about the people who have been suffering for far too long? High inflation has made it difficult for the poor to have three meals in a day. The rate of unemployment has been rising in the country at a fast pace. When will the lives of the poor change? When will they get relief?

Yasira Mansoor

Makran