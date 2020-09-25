Volunteers trained on emergency response, first-aid

CHITRAL: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is trying its best to raise awareness among people about natural calamities in backward areas like Chitral so that people can cope with such situations.

The Red Crescent Pakistan, Aga Khan Agency For Habitat and Rescue 1122, provided training on emergency response, rescue, first-aid, and relief to volunteers in the Garam Chashma area. He also encouraged the audience by conducting an experimental exercise to evacuate the injured, provide immediate medical aid, shift them to hospital and survey the affected area and provide relief.

Provincial Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Hamid Khan said that the Society would continue assisting the people in Chitral being an area affected by natural disasters.

He also appreciated the performance of Agha Khan Agency For Habitat and distributed hygiene kits to 100 families infected with the coronavirus. Earlier, Hamid Khan inaugurated a hostel built by PRCS with modern facilities for girls at Chitral Vegetable Market. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmad said that the work of Red Crescent was commendable and the work of volunteers was the work that Allah Almighty takes from His beloved people.