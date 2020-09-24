ICCI elects new president

Islamabad : The election announcement for the office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for the year 2020-21 was held at Chamber House. Ch. Abdul Ghaffar, member Election Commission announced the results. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan was elected as president, Fatima Azeem, senior vice president and Abdul Rehman Khan as vice president of ICCI. All the candidates were elected unopposed and they will formally take over the charge of their portfolios on 1st October 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly elected President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that he would try best for the establishment of new industrial estate in Islamabad to promote industrialization. He said he would also make efforts to get the representation of ICCI in CDA Board and FBR to protect the interest of the business community. He said that outgoing President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said set high benchmarks of good performance and he would try to further strengthen ICCI to raise its performance bar. He thanked the Chairman and members of the Founder Group as well as all members of ICCI for showing confidence in his abilities and resolved that he would not disappoint them.