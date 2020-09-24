Moonis Elahi praises Erdogan

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader MNA Moonis Elahi has said the people of Pakistan salute Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on raising Kashmir issue in the United Nations and condemning Indian atrocities and oppression in occupied Kashmir.

Moonis Elahi said by demanding solution to Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions in the General Assembly, the Turkish President has won the hearts of people of Pakistan and Kashmir. He said if Islamic world follows the Turkish President for freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian aggression, the day is not far when Kashmir will be liberated and people of occupied Kashmir will get rid of Indian atrocities and oppression.