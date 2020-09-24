Arctic record

COPENHAGEN: A new cold record in the Northern Hemisphere of -69.6 Celsius (-93.2 Fahrenheit) was set on December 22, 1991, in Greenland, the Danish Meteorological Institute announced on Wednesday, 28 years after the fact. The temperature, recorded at a weather station outside of the usual network, was exhumed by "climate detectives" who later had it confirmed by the World Meteorological Organisation.