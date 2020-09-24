Out of lights

The poor state of street lights in our colony that is opposite Karachi University has created so many problems for residents. At night, walking on the streets is quite dangerous and risky. Many drivers also find it difficult to drive at night as they can’t see properly. Many accidents have happened in the vicinity owing to poor visibility.

Residents have also complained about an increase in snatching incidents. The authorities must have a look into the issue.

Muskan Shafiq

Karachi