UAE ambassador hands over reference books, sanitizers to IIUI

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, while handing over reference books and sanitizers to the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Tuesday here, maintained that his country’s deep rooted ties with Pakistan are based on political, economic and trade relations, defence and security relationship, cultural cooperation and exchange of experiences.

He endowed 7,600 bottles of hand sanitizers and references books to the IIUI as part of his mission’s initiative for hygiene campaign “Let’s give everyone a clean hand” to combat against the covid-19 pandemic, undertaken by the UAE embassy on behalf of leadership of his country. He has presented similar stuff to Quaid-i-Azam University other day.

Earlier, a meeting was held between Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi and Dr Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi, President of the IIUI at new campus of the university where the issues pertaining to mutual interests such as further strengthening the academic ties and enhancing bilateral educational cooperation were discussed.