Corona hits 7 PIPS employees

ISLAMABAD: As many as seven cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed among the employees of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).
PIPS officials said that the institute was holding various conferences, seminars and training programmes. In the wake of these cases, the institute has decided to take more stringent measures to ensure implementation of SOPs, whereas the employees are already adhering to the SOPs.