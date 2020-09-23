close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
Hockey players’ fitness tests at Abbottabad

Sports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to have fitness tests of junior hockey players at Abbottabad.

According to head coach Danish Kaleem, it is important to review the fitness level of the players participating in the camp after layoff due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that along with Abid Amin, the staff of Physical Fitness School will also work with the athletes till October 10.

