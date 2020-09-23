Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: Jang-Geo workers protest has become a national movement

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group at a protest camp against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman have said the struggle for his release has now turned into a national movement for the freedom of press and expression.

The journalists and workers of the group, along with the Federal Union of Journalists, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, representatives of civil society and political workers, continued their countrywide protest which entered the 192nd day on Monday.

At the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the speakers chanted slogans and raised placards for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release of and in support of the freedom of media and expression.

PFUJ Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said the movement for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release has now turned into a movement of restoration of democracy and freedom of press.

Chairman Joint Action Committee Islamabad and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the international human rights and journalist organisations have joined the workers of Geo and Jang Group to raise the voice for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was being victimised for personal grudge of the rulers.

Meanwhile, Jang-Geo workers continued their protest and demanded the immediate release of the Editor-in-Chief. Zaheer Anjum said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is an attack on independent media. He asked opposition parties to raise their voice and said silence is a crime.