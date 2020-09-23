Govt to launch Sehat Sahulat programme soon, says minister

Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said on Tuesday that the Sehat Sahulat programme would be inaugurated as per the set timeline. The Sehat Cards will be provided in Zone-I, Malakand region in October. An official handout said that the minister was speaking at the review meeting held with State Life Insurance officials. The Chairman State Life Insurance briefed the minister about the progress on the Sehat Sahulat Programme. He told the participants that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had agreed to provide data for zone one. A team comprising the officials from the insurance company and health experts was assessing the 54 hospitals in Malakand region. In Zone-II, Hazara Division, the assessment process of hospitals would begin on September 29.

Taimur Jhagra said the government was ready to launch the health insurance program in the last week of October. He called for creating mass awareness to educate people about the health insurance programme.