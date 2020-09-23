close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
BR
Bureau report
September 23, 2020

Cops directed to keep record of visitors, accused

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police stations were directed here on Tuesday to maintain the record of the visitors and the accused to improve public dealings.

An official said Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur and Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Mansoor Aman would directly contact the visitors and other people to know how they were dealt by the cops at the police stations.

The police stations had been directed to maintain registers of the visitors to the police stations.

An inquiry would be conducted and action taken in case of any complaint against the station house officer, moharrar or other cops.

