Seven killed in Chakwal accident

CHAKWAL: Seven people were killed and 18 others injured when a passenger coach fell into a deep ravine near Ejazabad area of Chakwal district on Monday. The condition of seven injured persons is critical. The bodies and the injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Chakwal. Rescue 1122 and police officials took part in the relief activities and shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital. Critically injured persons were shifted to Pindi hospitals.