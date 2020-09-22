Karachi Committee does not exist: CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said there was no Karachi Committee, however, there was a Coordination Committee for Karachi comprising two of his cabinet members and three federal ministers to look after Karachi’s issues.

Talking to media persons at the residence of Sardar Rahim Bakhsh Khan Bozdar, the chief minister said the coordination committee was set up on the demand of Sindh government, while asking the federal government to come forward for the development of the city. Answering a question, he said he could not understand the reason for taking out a rally by the MQM because they are in the Centre with the PTI-led federal government.

Murad Ali Shah said the APC aimed to restore true democracy and to neutralise the undemocratic forces of the country in the power corridor. He said the Sindh government had not received any amount from the federal government for the last two years, adding that the federal government itself has not been doing anything for Sindh but creating obstacles in provincial matters. He said Sindh had to face two severe catastrophes, first locusts, then rains that ruined the entire agricultural sector, while the Covid-19 pandemic also affected the province badly.