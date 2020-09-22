IEP holds awareness-session

Islamabad:An interactive session on Disaster Risk Reduction encompassing basic definitions, concepts and protocols for graduate engineers was held here under the auspices of Institution of Engineers, Islamabad Centre.

It was aimed at apprising the young engineers about their role and responsibilities for better disaster-risk management and promoting community’s capacity to manage the risk through indigenous resources.

The event was arranged by the Center as part of their continuing professional development program (CPD) for the young engineers. Brig (r) Engr Fiaz Hussain Shah, ex- DG National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was the resource person who highlighted the preventive measures that could be taken to reduce or minimize the disaster’s hazards. Engineer Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD conducted the session and around sixty engineers attended the session.