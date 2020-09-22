TLP ticket holder joins PML-Q

LAHORE:Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ticket holder from NA-169 Bahawalnagar, Ahmad Khan Kamoka, called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and PML-Q general secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Monday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) along with his colleagues.

On this occasion, president Muslim League Rawalpindi Zubair Ahmad Khan and general secretary Fayyaz Tabassum were also present. Welcoming Ahmad Khan Kamoka into the party fold, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said ‘we welcome every patriotic Pakistani to our party’. Expressing gratitude to Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Ahmad Khan Kamoka said, “You have worked for Islam, Quran Academy, religious reforms and Bunyad Islam Bill”.