close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2020

TLP ticket holder joins PML-Q

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2020

LAHORE:Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ticket holder from NA-169 Bahawalnagar, Ahmad Khan Kamoka, called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and PML-Q general secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Monday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) along with his colleagues.

On this occasion, president Muslim League Rawalpindi Zubair Ahmad Khan and general secretary Fayyaz Tabassum were also present. Welcoming Ahmad Khan Kamoka into the party fold, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said ‘we welcome every patriotic Pakistani to our party’. Expressing gratitude to Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Ahmad Khan Kamoka said, “You have worked for Islam, Quran Academy, religious reforms and Bunyad Islam Bill”.

Latest News

More From Lahore