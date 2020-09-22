Supporting businesses

Pakistan has been successful in controlling the spread of the coronavirus to a great extent. However, the business community is not happy with the way the government dealt with this important sector of society. To boost economic growth in the country, the authorities should offer some incentives to the business community. The first step that they can take is to provide some relief in electric bills. Also, the business sector badly needs tax relief for at least a year. The government should also consider giving short-term loans – ideally for three years – at low interest. It should facilitate exporters and new businesses so that they can contribute towards the economy in an efficient manner. Our government has to come up with long-term measures to revive the economy.

Amir Sultan Rana

Lahore