Arms smuggling foiled

PESHAWAR: The local police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle ammunition and arrested one person. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters that police during an action in Matani recovered 19 rifles and 3000 rounds from a car coming from Darra Adamkhel. The official said the driver of the car, Saad, was arrested.