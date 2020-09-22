PDWP approves 27 projects

PESHAWAR: The 6th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved 27 projects worth Rs14892.098 million here on Monday.

According to a handout, the meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan.The schemes approved for Elementary & Secondary Education included the provision of stipends and scholarships for students of merged areas as well as the provision of teachers. The projects of higher education include feasibility study for the establishment of colleges in Peshawar, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi, and Malakand and a university in Lower Dir, besides several other projects. Also, the schemes related to the multi-sectoral development include compensation and uncashed cheques, construction of Indus Right Bank Road, Jehangira-Swabi Road. The schemes of forestry sector are Merged Areas Integrated Development Forestry Sector Project, acquisition of land for food grain storages in the merged districts and certain other schemes in other sectors.