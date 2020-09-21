Motorcyclist killed in accident

KASUR: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near Bhohe Asal village on Sunday. Reportedly, Rashid was on his way by a motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. As a result, he died instantly.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED: Dacoits looted cash and other valuables in three incidents here on Sunday. Two robbers snatched cash, a motorcycle and a mobile phone from Ehsan near Malatkana. Two dacoits entered a medical store near Steel Chowk and snatched Rs 30,000 cash from Imtiaz. Unidentified accused took away cattle of Asif from Chak 42 near Serai Mughal.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted from Sarsar Hathar village on Sunday. Sonia Bibi was present in her house when accused Nasir Ali, Bilal and others allegedly abducted her. Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, City police booked Awais for making a bogus call of robbery to the police.

BOY INJURED BY STRAY DOG: A 10-year-old boy was injured by a stray dog near Pemar Otar village on Sunday. Reportedly, Akram’s 10-year-old son Umair was standing in a street when a stray dog bit him. As a result, he was injured and rushed to a hospital.