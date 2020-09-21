PTI govt spreading extremism to gain time: JUI-F leader

SUKKUR: Secretary General JUI-F Sindh Chapter Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro has strongly criticised the PTI government for allegedly spreading religious and sectarian extremism in Pakistan to remain in power.

Addressing the Shuhada-e-Islam Conference at Shamsabad in Sukkur, Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro said political, social and economic situations are at the worst, accusing the PTI government for all crises. He said incompetent rulers were responsible for all crises. He said the people were deprived of all basic facilities and inflation was compelling them to sell their children to buy at least one-time meal for their families.The secretary general JUI-F Sindh said some forces wanted Shia and Sunni conflict, but they would foil their attempt and the sectarian harmony would prevail as before.