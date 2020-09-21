Another 42 test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi: The confirmation of 42 new patients positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours has taken tally to 22,332 while no death has been reported in the region due to the disease.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that so far, a total of 21,310 confirmed patients have recovered from the illness in the region leaving behind 560 active cases of COVID-19 on the dashboards while to date, as many as 464 patients have died of the disease in the twin cities including 284 from Rawalpindi and 180 from ICT.

In last 24 hours, as many as 38 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 16,124 of which 15,529 have recovered while the number of active cases of COVID-19 in ICT was 415 on Sunday.

From Rawalpindi, four new patients have been tested positive taking total number of patients so far confirmed from the district to 6,210 of which 5,781 have recovered from the disease. In Rawalpindi district, a total of seven confirmed patients of coronavirus illness are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while 138 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. He added that as many as 381 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in the district.