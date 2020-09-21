Replies sought from BISE officials

LAHORE:A civil judge has sought replies from chairman Riaz Hashmi, secretary Azhar Munir and controller examination Anfas Ahmed of the Lahore Board of intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) on a contempt petition against them for disobeying a court order regarding change of father’s name of a girl in her educational certificates.

Petitioner Maryem Nawazish through her counsel Nabila Shehzadi pleaded that her father's name was Nawazish Ali had who died in 2008, but her maternal uncle Zahid Nadeem’s name was written on her computerized national identity card and educational certificates/degrees mistakenly. She pointed out that she had filed a suit in the court of civil judge, Ghulam Akbar, at Lahore which issued a judgment in her favour. However, the Lahore Board had declined to obey the court order.