Mon Sep 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

Pen pals

Newspost

 
Pakistan Post has approved new rates for foreign letters. The rates are increased by almost 300 percent. The registration fee has also been increased significantly. The foreign mail service is largely utilised by the people who make pen friends in different countries and exchange stamps, postal stationery and other collectable items. The role of post office is like a bridge that provides an easy link to our friends that live abroad, at nominal rates. It is immaterial to comment on the fact that the delivery of letters is usually delayed. The important point is that such letters reach their destination. The postal authorities are requested to reconsider the approval of the new rates.

Raheel Qureshi

Karachi

