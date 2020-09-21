Good initiative

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recorded 2.85 million tax filers in 2018. The incumbent government is trying to establish a link between the FBR and Nadra. If the government succeeds in establishing the link, it can easily identify tax evaders.

In case the synchronisation of data services between Nadra and the FBR is finally achieved, both institutions can inch closer towards the government’s ‘fiscal vision’, which would be one of the most remarkable accomplishments in the last 73 years.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore