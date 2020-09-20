4 terrorists killed in Balochistan operation

RAWALPINDI: The security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on confirmation of presence of terrorists in Central Makran range in Awaran district of Balochistan on Saturday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), four terrorists were killed in exchange of fire. Terrorists hideout including logistic base was also destroyed, while a huge cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment was recovered. Multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists were also destroyed during the operation.

Meanwhile, two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists as the security forces conducted IBO in Spalga area of Miranshah in North Waziristan.

During the exchange of fire, two soldiers, Havaldar Tajbar Ali, 38, resident of Swat, and Sepoy Rashid, 22, resident of Parachinar, embraced Shahadat, the ISPR said. The troops cordoned off the area for clearance.