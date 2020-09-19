close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
Bureau report
September 19, 2020

One killed in Peshawar firing incident

National

Bureau report
September 19, 2020

PESHAWAR: One person died and a passer-by was wounded when two groups exchanged fire in Kaga Wala area on Friday.

A police official said that Mulian and Gujaran groups exchanged fire in Kaga Wala on Friday, killing one Ibrar from the Mulian group while a passer-by Hashim Ali was wounded. The two groups have been involved in a blood feud for the last many years. A number of people have been killed from both sides in the enmity that started over a small piece of land. The local jirgas and police have failed to bring an end to the years long feud that has spread terror in the area for the last many years.

