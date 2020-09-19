Punjab Matric result today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) result today (Saturday). In a late night statement, a spokesperson of Punjab minister for higher education said all the BISEs will declare the result simultaneously at 5pm.