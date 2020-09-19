New FAS committee installed

The Floral Art Society (FAS) Rawalpindi-Islamabad held a virtual election for a new Executive Committee for the years 2020-2022.

Conducting elections virtually was a new experience for the members and not an easy one but it went without any hiccups - thanks to the election committee and special efforts by the General Secretary, Yasmeen Qayum. Members had to be reminded time and again to follow the dates and rules applicable to the elections, keeping in mind the procedure for the new process.

Sealed envelopes -- delivered to the Election Committee headed by Asma Ansari during the preceding week -- were opened during the meeting. The results were compiled accordingly but there were no surprises.

Members of the new executive committee are: President: Farhana Azim; Vice president: Sarwat Aslam; General Secretary: Amna Abass; Finance Secretary: Musarrat Zain; Event Chairperson: Shakeela Khaleel; Information Secretary: Parvane Maqsood; Publication Secretary: Faiezah Shahid and Committee members: Samina Tarik and Farkhanda Khursheed. Congratulations to the new committee and thank you to the outgoing one kept other members busy on social media for quite a while!

Later, senior member, Sarwat Aslam, who is a camera buff, gave a multimedia presentation on photography under the topic, ‘Capturing the Moment,’ a topic that is relevant these days due to the clamp down on outdoor activities because of COVID-19 and entries for competitions are judged on the photographs sent in by competitors.