Sat Sep 19, 2020
September 19, 2020

Rough roads

Newspost

 
September 19, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Broken roads’ (Sep 18) by Rahmeen Urooj Zaidi. I agree with the writer. Karachi’s road network needs the government’s immediate attention. The people’s vehicles get damaged because of the poor road conditions.

Every other day, we have to deal with the problem of flat tires because of uneven road surfaces. Even the main and busiest city streets are laced with potholes. The relevant authorities are requested to have a look at these problems and take steps to repair the city’s road.

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi

