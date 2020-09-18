Power generation policy, other amendments approved

LAHORE: The 34th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business Punjab was held at Civil Secretariat under Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat here on Thursday.

Among the proposals approved were amendments to the Power Generation Policy 2015 to make foreign currency payments in Chinese currency Yuan, increase in fines and imprisonment for violations of the wildlife laws and fee of registration and renewal of private wildlife breeding farms, the inclusion of PCP Air Gun, CO2 Air Gun and Silent Air Gun in Section 9 of Wildlife Protection Act 2007, regularisation of contract employees in the Public Health Engineering Department and Amendment in the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 in order to re-register motor vehicles of other provinces in Punjab.

The Cabinet Committee nodded the proposal for appointment of Hassaan Ahmed Riaz Advocate and Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry Advocate as Assessors in Lahore Development Authority.