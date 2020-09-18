PU webinar on harassment

Punjab University (PU) Department of Gender Studies organised a webinar and training session on harassment of women at the workplace.

Department of Gender Studies (DGS) Chairperson Prof Dr Ra’ana Malik, United Nations representatives Ms Hafsa Mazhar and Nabila Malick, officials from Directorate of Human Rights, faculty members and students from Institute of Communication Studies (ICS), DGS and Department of Social Work also participated in the seminar.

Prof Dr Ra’ana Malik shared the policy of Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan on sexual harassment at the universities and its implementation in the Punjab University. The training consisted of two parts including discussion about understanding harassment and legal provisions, and the scope and jurisdiction of Workplace Harassment Act, 2010 on multiple locations and situations.

In the second part of the training, the panelists elaborated the procedures and process of filing complaint under this law.