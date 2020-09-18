Be careful

Through this letter, I want to send a message to the respected and beloved citizens of our country. Even though the government-mandated lockdown has been lifted and we are free to go to restaurants and other places, the coronavirus is still here. There is no denying that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreased, but it doesn’t mean that all is well. The virus is still here and people must wear masks to protect themselves. Social distancing measures and other SOPs should be followed until the virus is completely eliminated or a vaccine is prepared. Following SOPs is for our own health. We have already managed to reduce the number of cases. All we have to do now is to wear masks.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad