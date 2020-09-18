Complete your project

This refers to the letter ‘Work in progress’ (Sep 17) by Khalid Mahmood. The writer has rightly pointed out the importance of the F-10 Markaz to GT Road at Sangjani toll plaza section of the Margalla road. This project has been delayed for many years now. Nobody knows why it was discontinued. Once the portion of the road is constructed, the people can reach Islamabad from Wah Cantt and Taxila in a short time.

The relevant department must take notice of the difficulties faced by commuters due to the unavailability of this section of the Margalla road. It should complete the pending construction work within the current year.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad