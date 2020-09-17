India losing credibility at international forums: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that India is losing its "credibility on international forums" because of its aggressive posturing in the region, reported state-run radio.

In a statement, Qureshi said India's objection to Pakistan's political map at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) meeting of national security advisers was rejected. He added that it was an "embarrassment" for India.

"Russia, being the host of the meeting, did not accept India's perspective," said Qureshi, adding that New Delhi violated the SCO rules by raising a bilateral issue at the platform.

"Indian occupied Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory, and there are also UN resolutions about the issue," said Qureshi.

The foreign minister, while highlighting Indian's action in Ladakh, said that China repeatedly offered India to resolve issues through dialogue, but New Delhi adopted an aggressive posture, and then faced humiliation.