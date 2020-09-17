close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
September 17, 2020

Centre, Quetta serious for uplift of Balochistan: Asim Bajwa

National

A
APP
September 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said collaboration of central and provincial governments for development of Balochistan would transform the region and bring prosperity for the locals.

Asim Bajwa, who is also Chairman of the CPEC Authority, said in a tweet, "As Gwadar City and Port is coming up fast, an unprecedented level of seriousness (is being shown) by the governments in Islamabad and Quetta for uplifting South Balochistan. "He said the cooperation between the two governments would also help addressing all the past shortcomings in multiple sectors.

Latest News

More From Pakistan