Eight injured in gas cylinder blast

LAHORE:Eight people were injured when a cylinder exploded in a gas-refilling shop near Badami Bagh Sabzimandi on Wednesday.

Rescuers removed four injured victims to Mayo Hospital. Four among the eight were identified as Mumtaz, 40, Bilal, 30, son of Lateef, Sardar, 20, son of Ameen and Zubair, 30, son of Qasim. The condition of two victims was stated to be critical. Four injured were yet to be identified.

Body found: A 32-year-old man was found dead in the Cantonment area on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ishfaq Masih, son of Bashir Masih of Nishat Colony. He was an addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs, police suspected. The body was removed to morgue.

Road accidents: At least nine persons were killed and 932 injured in different road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 826 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 571 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals and 391 were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

23 buildings sealed: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its drive against illegal commercialisation and sealed 23 buildings here on Wednesday. Officials said the drive was launched on the directions of Director General, Lahore Development Authority, Ahmed Aziz Tarar in which the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-III conducted an operation against the defaulters of commercialisation fee and sealed 23 buildings in New Garden Town and Gulberg.