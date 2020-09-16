PAF plane crashes near Pindigheb

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: An aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Pindigheb in district Attock during a routine training mission on Tuesday morning, the PAF spokesman said. The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life was reported on ground also. A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident, the spokesman said.