US-India joint statement ‘unreal, unacceptable’: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Tuesday strongly rejected the joint statement of US–India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue and found its reference to Pakistan completely ‘unacceptable’ and divorced from ground realities.

“Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned Joint Statement have been conveyed to the US side,” said the Foreign Office. However, it was not confirmed whether the Foreign Office had summoned US ambassador to convey Pakistan’s rejection of the joint statement.

The joint statement noted that the “two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot.

The US reiterated its support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism”. It also denounced use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms.

They exchanged views on threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasized the need for a concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

“It is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities,” pointed out the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office drew the attention of international community which was well-aware that Pakistan was a country most affected by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India.

“The international community also recognizes Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism”, said the Foreign Office. Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia is threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India – including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in IOJ&K, and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region.

The international community must urge India to reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability. APP adds: Meanwhile, Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned the recent missile and drone strikes by Houthis on Saudi Arabia, calling all parties to conflict in Yemen to engage in meaningful dialogue in line with the UN resolutions.

"Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful and peaceful dialogue to end hostilities in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2216," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Terming the missile attack on Saudi Arabia a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Office said Pakistan expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supported its right to defend itself against aggression.

The statement commended Saudi Arabia's successful defensive actions that prevented loss of many innocent civilian lives. "In this regard, we appreciate the positive step taken by the Coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen, when it unilaterally declared ceasefire earlier this year.

It is, however, regrettable that this step was not reciprocated positively," it added. The Foreign Office said Pakistan expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of conflict in Yemen, as the city of Marib was threatened by the Houthi militias.

"We believe if a military conflict engulfs Marib, it will result in a serious humanitarian catastrophe. This will further compound the existing precarious humanitarian situation in the country that has already seen countless deaths and injuries, and millions displaced," it said.

Pakistan urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen, in particular the Houthis, to cease military actions, engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and respond positively to the proposals made by Martin Griffith, the United Nation's Special Envoy to Yemen.

"Pakistan believes that war serves no purpose, and all issues can be resolved through peaceful dialogue. Adopting this path early will save thousands of innocent lives, as well as the future of the Yemeni people," it said.