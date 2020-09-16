Medical college sealed over Covid cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad on Tuesday sealed the Riphah Medical College and its hostel after 16 staff members and students tested positive for novel coronavirus. Additional deputy commissioner of Dr Asif Raheem told 'The News' that the campus sealing was meant to prevent the spread of the virus. He said the premises would remain sealed until it was declared safe for students and employees and that could take five, seven or even more days.