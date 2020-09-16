First Reverse Osmosis Plant Inaugurated by President CBC

Karachi: First Reverse Osmosis Water Plant with capacity to produce 50,000 GPD was inaugurated in the jurisdiction of Cantonment Board Clifton. This Plant will reduce the water shortage in CBC area.

Brig.,Abid Ali Askari and Vice President Aziz Suharwardy inaugurated the plant.Brig Abid said CBC is committed to provide clean water to our residents. This is the first such plant and we are planning to have more plants in CBC area.

Executive Officer Saleem Hassan Wattoo and elected members were also present on the occasion. Aziz Suharwardy Vice President CBC thanked Consulate General of China for this gift and explained that Reverse Osmosis Plant uses purification technology that removes salt and other pollutants from water. It can supply 2 extra bowsers to 750 houses per month.

Executive Officer Cantonment Board Clifton while addressing the attendees pointed out unless residents are not consulted no institution can formulate itself as a role model. CBC is striving to provide door to door services to the residents & provide them with basis facilities.***