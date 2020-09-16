No change in petroleum prices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

ISLAMABAD: The government Tuesday decided to maintain the prices of various petroleum products at the existing level for the next half of the current month. There will be no change in the prices of petroleum products. The prices will remain the same, said a brief statement issued by the finance ministry.