166 contract Covid-19 in Sindh, claims CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: No death was reported from any health facility in the province due to Covid-19 in 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday, but added that 166 more people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the same period. However, on Monday, the death of the Geo News reporter Mohammad Hanifzai was reported who passed away due to Covid-19 in Karachi.

Mohammad Hanifzai, a correspondent of the Geo News and daily Jang was admitted at the Indus Hospital where he remained on life support system for over a week and passed away early on Monday due to coronavirus.

Citing the infection figures, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 166 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 12,093 tests were conducted but fortunately no death has been reported between Saturday to Sunday. The death toll remained 2,445, which constituted 1.8 percent of the total number of cases.

Murad Ali Shah said that 12,093 tests were conducted against which 166 new cases of coronavirus emerged that constituted 1 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,145,262 samples were tested, which diagnosed 132,250 cases, of them 97 percent or 127,626 recovered, including 177 overnight by Sunday.

According to the chief minister, currently 2,179 patients are under treatment, of them 1,897 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 276 at different hospitals. The condition of 163 patients is stated to be critical, including 19 who are on ventilators.

Shah said that out of 166 new cases, 74 were detected from Karachi, including 26 from East, 19 from South, 12 in Central, 11 in Korangi, four in Malir and two in the West. Hyderabad has 16 cases, Badin 13, Umerkot nine, Ghotki eight, Kambar seven, Thatta five, Khairpur, Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sujawal, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar two each, Jamshoro, Tharparkar and Dadu one each, he added.