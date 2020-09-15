close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

Girl gang-raped

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

FAISALABAD: A girl was gang-raped in Jaranwala City police jurisdiction on Monday. Reportedly, accused Zubair and Asghar called the girl on phone to collect sugar treatment medicine as the mother of the girl was a chronic sugar patient. When the girl went to the specified place, both accused allegedly raped her. On the report of the victim, the Jaranwala City police arrested both the alleged rapists after registration of a case against them.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A girl committed suicide at Chak 36/JB on Monday. Nadia Gulzar ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan in a room of her house. The motive behind the incident is still not ascertained. Meanwhile, Muhammad Abdullah of Chak Jhumra was killed when he slipped from a running train.

