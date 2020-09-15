CTP issues 578 tickets for speeding

Rawalpindi:City Traffic Police (CTP) during its ongoing campaign issued 578 challan slips to violators for over speeding at city roads and imposed Rs240,300 fine.

Checking was conducted at old Airport Road, New Airport Road,Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Meharabad Sectors. According to In-charge CTP’s camera squad Ahmed Nawaz Tarar, the CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on various roads.

The squad checked over speeding at various roads during August and penalized the violators. He said CTP were making all out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents. He said the Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

CTP Education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws. He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with traffic wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.