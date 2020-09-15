close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

PEF MD assumes charge

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

LAHORE:A grade-20 PAS officer Shan-ul-Haq assumed the charge of the post of Managing Director Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) here on Monday. After assuming the charge, he met with departmental heads and a briefing was given to him on programmes and roadmap of providing free quality education to the needy students through partner schools. He directed the staff to work with zeal and commitment. He directed for ensuring observance of corona SOPs in partner schools.

Latest News

More From Lahore