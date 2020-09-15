PEF MD assumes charge

LAHORE:A grade-20 PAS officer Shan-ul-Haq assumed the charge of the post of Managing Director Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) here on Monday. After assuming the charge, he met with departmental heads and a briefing was given to him on programmes and roadmap of providing free quality education to the needy students through partner schools. He directed the staff to work with zeal and commitment. He directed for ensuring observance of corona SOPs in partner schools.