WADA wants more action in athletes’ doping case

ISLAMABAD: World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) wants further grilling and implementation of its rules on the recent incident that saw three medal-winning Pakistan athletes tested positive for banned substance during the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal in December.

‘The News’ has learned from well-placed sources that WADA has approached the Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) to take necessary measures and action regarding the whole incident and deal with the matter according to the rules.

Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem and Samiullah were banned for four years from competing in any national or international event. Since all three belong to one sports (athletics) and come under the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and all three were tested in the same international event, there are clear rules that the federation concerned is answerable to athletes’ inability to uphold the sanctity of the game.

The WADA rules clearly suggest taking action against the athletes and even the federation concerned. The WADA rules for the national organisations say:

12.1 ADOP has the authority to request the relevant public authorities to withhold some or all funding or other non-financial support to the national federations that are not in compliance with these anti-doping rules.

12.2 National federations shall be obligated to reimburse ADOP for all costs (including but not limited to laboratory fees, hearing expenses and travel) related to a violation of these anti-doping rules committed by an athlete or other person affiliated with that national federation.

12.3 ADOP may elect to request the National Olympic Committee of Pakistan to take additional disciplinary action against the national federations with respect to recognition, the eligibility of its officials and athletes to participate in international events and fines based on the following:

12.3.1 Four or more violations of these anti-doping rules (other than violations involving Article 2.4) are committed by athletes or other persons affiliated with a national federation within a 12-month period.

12.3.2 More than one athlete or other person from a national federation commits an anti-doping rule violation during an international event.

12.3.3 A national federation has failed to make diligent efforts to keep ADOP informed about an athlete’s whereabouts after receiving a request for that information from ADOP. All decisions taken by the respective national anti-doping authorities are however subject to appeal.

ADOP officials were silent on the matter as to whether the WADA has expressed concerns or whether any further action is on the cards against the federation or concerned athletes. “We cannot share anything on the matter with media,” ADOP officials said.