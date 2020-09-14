Indian Army launches massive operations in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD/HELD SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) the Indian army has launched massive military operations in large areas of South Kashmir and has arrested more than a dozen Kashmiri youth during the operations.

In many places, Kashmiris came out of their houses, Sunday, and held protest demonstrations against the CASOs and arrests, Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday. In Mendhar, Poonch, the Indian army arrested a father and his daughter.

In the meanwhile, search operations were underway in several areas including Vatnar, Kokarnag, in Islamabad district. The Indian forces cordoned off Gujjar Colony in Watnad area of Kokranag and are conducting house-to-house searches. The operation continued in the area till the last report came in.

The army claimed that four youth were arrested on charges of pasting pro-freedom banners in Pampore and helping Mujahideen while five were arrested during the raids in Karimabad, Pulwama.

The troops in the southern town of Awantipura arrested three youth who, according to police, had posted posters and banners in favour of Mujahideen in the area on September 6, 2020, and Ontipora police confiscated the banners and posters and a case was registered in Pampore police station.

Meanwhile, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a massive protest was held against the vandalising of a graveyard by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Gandarbal district.

According to Kashmir Media Service the BJP leader Ghulam Qadir flanked by his guards appeared in Kichpara village of Kangan and tried to forcibly make a path in the middle of a local graveyard. Qadir had also brought a JCB machine to create a pathway to his land through the graveyard.

The villagers strongly resented the move of the BJP leader and staged a massive protest. Chanting anti-BJP slogans the protesters said they won’t allow the hooliganism and misuse of power by the BJP leader to grab the graveyard.

Fearing the situation to go out of hands the BJP leader fled from the spot along with his guards. Following strong resentment by the villagers against the BJP leader’s move the police arrested him. SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal in a media interview also confirmed that the BJP leader was trying to create a pathway for his plot through Kahcharai land.